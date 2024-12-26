Path To Maharashtra's $1 Trillion Economy Will Be Strengthened Through Good Governance: Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the path to a trillion-dollar will be strengthened through good governance while underlining 'Ease of Living' as a crucial factor for the progress of the state.

Speaking after unveiling the Maharashtra District Good Governance Index, 2024 report, Fadnavis said: "The progress of a state depends on the 'Ease of Living' there. Therefore, the is always working to improve the 'Ease of Living' in the state. Good governance in the state is reflected in whether the citizens of the state get government services without delay or not. The state's economy has to become $1 trillion. Good governance is very important. The path to making the state's $1 trillion economy will be strengthened through good governance."

Fadnavis said that with the support of the Central government, the District Good Governance Index shows the scope of good governance according to the parameters of various sectors.

"This is a very comprehensive index. In the past, the government emphasised people-centric administration and provided a platform called 'Aaple Sarkar' to the citizens to resolve their complaints.

"The District Good Governance Index method is not just about showing rankings, but also provides scope for improvement. The difference in scores between the districts getting the maximum and the districts getting the minimum scores in the state is small. Therefore, all the districts are seen making progress," he said.

Stating that the District Good Governance Index is based on 161 parameters in 10 development sectors, the Chief Minister congratulated the district administrations for performing well in the index.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis reviewed the planning for the next 100 days and asked all departments to deliver concrete performance within the 100-day plan.

"Departments are preparing a plan for the next 100 days for the all-round progress of the state. This plan should include people-centric schemes, schemes that benefit citizens easily through the use of technology, and achievements that will maintain the state's progress and take it to the pinnacle of progress," he said.

Fadnavis reviewed the next 100-day plan of the Higher and Technical Education, Forest and Agriculture Departments.

Suggesting that the Forest Department should take measures using artificial intelligence and information technology to reduce human-wildlife conflict, he said a rapid rescue team should be established to provide quick help in human-wildlife conflict.

"The manpower in this team should be given high-quality training. The Forest Department should include such measures in the next 100-day plan. It should be implemented permanently to instill the culture of tree plantation. Work should be done through this plan," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis said that considering the increasing number of leopards, arrangements should be made to provide them with sanctuaries in other states as per the requirement.

The Chief Minister stressed that the capacity of leopard shelters should be increased. The department should come up with a policy to establish a carbon credit company.

"The Miyawaki tree plantation method should be used in cities to increase afforestation in urban areas," Fadnavis said.

He said that the Agriculture Department should implement schemes keeping farmers at the center of its plan. The Higher and Technical Education Department should attract foreign universities to the country and create educational complexes.

The secretaries of the concerned departments presented the departmental plans. Officers of the concerned departments were present at the meeting.