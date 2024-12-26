Four Arab ministers express their support for Syria's new government

(MENAFN) The Syrian Foreign has received phone calls from four Arab ministers who expressed their support for Syria's new and emphasized their readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with Damascus. This comes more than two weeks after the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad. Syrian Foreign Asaad Al-Shaibani received a call from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who congratulated the Syrian people on their victory after a long struggle of nearly 14 years. Al-Yahya affirmed Kuwait's support for the new government’s steps and expressed readiness to cooperate to benefit both nations and contribute to Syria's stability. Al-Shaibani reciprocated by appreciating Kuwait's stance on the Syrian revolution and highlighting the strong ties between the two countries.



Additionally, Al-Shaibani was contacted by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, who confirmed Lebanon's support for Syria's new government and congratulated the Syrian people on their victory. The two ministers discussed the importance of deepening their brotherly relations and preserving the shared history between the two nations, agreeing to intensify efforts to promote regional stability and security. Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani also called Al-Shaibani, expressing Bahrain's support for Syria's will and commending the new leadership. The call focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and joint efforts for mutual benefit.



Libyan Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs Walid Al-Lafi also conveyed Libya’s support for the Syrian people and government during a phone call with Al-Shaibani. He emphasized Libya's interest in strengthening relations through diplomatic exchanges to foster cooperation in various sectors. These calls are part of a series of high-level contacts and visits from Arab and regional officials to Syria’s new administration, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, after the overthrow of the Assad regime. Notably, Turkey and Qatar have reopened their diplomatic missions in Damascus, and several other countries have resumed diplomatic relations, signaling a shift in Syria's international standing following the recent political upheaval. Syria's new leadership gained control of Damascus on December 8, alongside other major cities, marking the end of 61 years of Ba'ath Party rule and 53 years of the Assad family's dominance.

