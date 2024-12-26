India Strengthens Leadership In Agricultural Exports: Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) India has strengthened its leadership in the export of labour-intensive agricultural and allied products while expanding into new areas such as goods.

During April-October 2024, the agricultural and allied products exports shot up to $27.84 billion from $26.90 billion in April-October 2023, according to a year-end review of the Commerce and Ministry.

Exports of spices have jumped from $2.4 billion in 2013-14 to $4.2 billion in 2023-24. During April-October 2024, spice exports registered a robust 10 per cent increase to $2.47 billion from $2.24 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Basmati rice exports increased from $4.8 billion to $5.8 billion, and non-basmati rice exports from $2.9 billion to $4.6 billion. In April-October 2024, the exports of basmati rice were $3.38 billion as compared to April-October 2023 when they were $2.96 billion, registering a growth of 14.28 per cent.

Engineering goods exports have also shown an impressive performance during the year, with a 9.73 per cent increase, from April to October 2024, to $67.48 billion from $61.50 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

The auto components and parts sector has shown an impressive performance with exports increasing from $4.41 billion in April-October 2023 to $4.81 billion in April-October 2024, registering a growth of 8.98 per cent.

The electronics goods exports, during April-October 2024, were at $19.07 billion, registering a growth of 23.69 per cent, compared to $15.42 billion in April-October 2023.

India has also sustained its performance in the drugs and pharmaceuticals sector. Drugs and pharma exports during April-October 2024 at $17.05 billion continued to register a strong growth of 8 per cent, as compared to April-October 2023 at $15.79 billion. India continues to be a major exporter of generic drugs, medical devices and other healthcare products.

Textiles is a key sector from an employment generation perspective. The exports of ready-made garments of all textiles were $8.73 billion in April-October 2024 as compared to $7.83 billion in April-October 2023, registering a growth of 11.59 per cent, the statement added.