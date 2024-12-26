Minute Of Silence To Observed Before Matches Of National Championship And Cup In Futsal
12/26/2024
Laman Ismayilova
On December 26, a minute of silence will be observed before the
start of the eighth round matches of the Futsal Higher League and
the preliminary stage of the Azerbaijan Cup,
The matches will begin with a minute of silence due to the
tragic accident involving an "Embraer 190" passenger plane, which
was performing the Baku-Grozny flight and crashed near the city of
Aktau, resulting in numerous human casualties.
Notably, futsal is a ball Sport played on a hard court, smaller
than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to
five-a-side football.
The game is played between two teams of five players each, one
of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor
football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by
lines; walls or boards are not used.
Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup
until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the
last five editions of the European Championship.
Now the futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at
multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal
World Cup and the European Championships.
The team was ranked 14th in the world, the highest-ranking team
from Caucasus in the World Rankings.
