Thailand Shines At ACES Awards 2024: Celebrating Leadership, Sustainability, And Innovation Across Industries

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) BANGKOK, THAILAND – OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2024 – The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024 spotlighted Thailand's corporate champions, underscoring the country's ascent as a force for sustainable innovation and community empowerment. With 118 nominations out of 682 entries from 17 countries and a strong showing among the 250 finalists, Thailand's business leaders are reshaping expectations for growth, environmental responsibility, and social impact across Asia.

Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, on Day 2 of the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

KFU Company Limited's President, Dr. Ausanee Mahagitsiri Leonio , exemplifies this transformative leadership. Honored as an Outstanding Leader in Asia, she guided beloved brands Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon through market challenges, including the pandemic, by focusing on innovation, CSR, and employee well-being. Her visionary leadership not only propelled business success but strengthened community ties.

Sustainability emerged as a defining theme. Bangkok Life Assurance (BLA) earned the Sustainability Rising Star Award by embracing environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Through its Happy Ps model, BLA achieved tangible reductions in energy use, greenhouse gases, and paper consumption, while promoting financial literacy and health education.

Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation claimed the Top Sustainability Advocate in Asia title, leveraging its“Grow Together” philosophy to drive carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. By investing in regenerative agriculture, renewable energy, and community support, Mitr Phol sets the standard for a greener, more equitable future.





Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated on Day 1 of the ACES Awards 2024, for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024. The ACES Awards also recognized companies embedding social purpose at their core. Central Retail Corporation , honored again as a Top Community-Centric Company, uplifts local farmers through its JingJai Farmers' Market and empowers vulnerable groups, contributing to self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship. Frasers Property (Thailand) (FPT) , named among Asia's Most Influential Companies, integrates real estate innovation with a net-zero carbon goal, illustrating how sustainable urban development can benefit both investors and communities. See also

Wildberries to More Than Double Warehouse Capacity in 2025 See alsoWildberries to More Than Double Warehouse Capacity in 2025 Financial institutions are shaping the sustainability landscape as well. Krungthai Bank , lauded as a Top Community-Centric Company, drives inclusive growth through programs fostering economic resilience, environmental conservation, and social cohesion. CIMB Thai Bank , another Sustainability Rising Star, is advancing sustainable finance by helping high-carbon sectors transition to greener models and targeting net-zero emissions timelines. This year's ACES Awards confirm Thailand's corporate sector as a catalyst for sustainable progress. From financial innovation to responsible food production and community-driven retail, Thai enterprises are rewriting the rules of corporate excellence-ensuring that profitability, people, and the planet move forward together.

