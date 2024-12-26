Delhi: Kejriwal Skips NDMC Meet; Resolution Passed Against 'Mahila Samman Yojana'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its meeting on Thursday unanimously passed a condemnation against former Delhi Chief and NDMC member Arvind Kejriwal regarding the fraudulent "Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana" and "Sanjeevani Yojana" launched by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal was absent for the fourth straight meeting of the newly-constituted council, the council members took on record.

While addressing the at the NDMC headquarters, Palika Centre, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the council had on May 25, 2022, given in-principle approval for the implementation of the Central government's flagship "Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana" (AB-PMJY) for the residents of the New Delhi area.

In that meeting, the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself was present but now he has been blocking the implementation of this scheme for political gains.

"Additionally, he is misleading the citizens of Delhi with fraudulent schemes like the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana" and the "Sanjeevani Yojana". These schemes falsely promise Rs 2,100 per month for women and other benefits for citizens aged 60 years and above," said Chahal.

While the Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department and the Health and Family Welfare Department clarified through media and social media that no such official schemes exist, they emphasised that no registrations or applications will be accepted for these schemes, he added.

On this occasion, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Sarita Tomar said, "The 'Chief Minister Women's Honour Scheme' is a complete fraud by Arvind Kejriwal. This scheme is just a way to mislead the women of Delhi."

BJP leader Anil Valmiki said, "I am a resident of New Delhi myself, but to date, I have never seen Arvind Kejriwal stand for the people of New Delhi, nor does he have any office in New Delhi, which clearly indicates that he does not care about the people of this area. He is only focused on fulfilling his political ambitions."

Chahal, a senior BJP leader, also appealed to all the citizens of New Delhi to be cautious and avoid schemes like "Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana " and "Sanjeevani Yojana" and not to share any personal information such as bank account details, voter ID, phone numbers, or other sensitive information.

"Such information may leak into the public domain and could lead to cybercrimes or bank frauds. In such cases, citizens will be fully responsible for any consequences and the risks involved," he warned.