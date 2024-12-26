The Outlook For International Geneva In 2025
Date
12/26/2024 2:14:21 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Will Donald trump cut off the flow of money to International Geneva, which depends largely on US funding? In spite of the uncertainty, organisations in the Swiss city will be trying to reestablish the rules of war and come to the aid of victims in the world's conflicts throughout the coming year.
This content was published on
December 26, 2024 - 09:00
8 minutes
Dorian covers the work of international organisations based in Geneva.
More from this auth
French Departme
Deutsch
de
Was erwartet das Internationale Genf im Jahr 2025?
Read more: Was erwartet das Internationale Genf im Jahr 2025
Français
fr
Ce qui attend la Genève internationale en 2025
Original
Read more: Ce qui attend la Genève internationale en 2025
Italiano
it
Cosa ci aspetta nel 2025 in Svizzera: prospettive per la Ginevra internazionale
Read more: Cosa ci aspetta nel 2025 in Svizzera: prospettive per la Ginevra internazionale
Español
es
Lo que le espera a la Ginebra Internacional en 2025
Read more: Lo que le espera a la Ginebra Internacional en 2025
Português
pt
Perspectivas internacionais de Genebra em 2025
Read more: Perspectivas internacionais de Genebra em 202
日本語
ja
国際都市ジュネーブ展望 戦時国際法の復活なるか
Read more: 国際都市ジュネーブ展望 戦時国際法の復活なるか
العربية
ar
هذا ما ينتظر جنيف الدولية في عام 2025
Read more: هذا ما ينتظر جنيف الدولية في عام 2025
中文
zh
2025,国际日内瓦命运几何?
Read more: 2025,国际日内瓦命运几何
As the European seat of the United Nations and birthplace of humanitarian aid, Geneva responds to wars and upheavals around the world – be they climate-related, geopolitical or economic. This year has not been easy for those who work in the international city, and 2025 is not likely to be any easier.
President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House on January 20. The consequences of this are still hard to predict for the key players in International Geneva, if only because the man himself is so unpredictable. But it's more than likely that he will resume his offensive against the multilateral system. During his first term in office he withdrew the US from international memberships and treaties – from the Paris agreement to the UN Human Rights Council.
MENAFN26122024000210011054ID1109032820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.