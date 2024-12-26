The Outlook For International Geneva In 2025

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Will Donald cut off the flow of money to International Geneva, which depends largely on US funding? In spite of the uncertainty, organisations in the Swiss city will be trying to reestablish the rules of war and come to the aid of in the world's conflicts throughout the coming year.





This content was published on December 26, 2024 - 09:00 8 minutes

Dorian covers the work of international organisations based in Geneva.



More from this auth French Departme



Deutsch de Was erwartet das Internationale Genf im Jahr 2025? Read more: Was erwartet das Internationale Genf im Jahr 2025

Français fr Ce qui attend la Genève internationale en 2025 Original Read more: Ce qui attend la Genève internationale en 2025

Italiano it Cosa ci aspetta nel 2025 in Svizzera: prospettive per la Ginevra internazionale Read more: Cosa ci aspetta nel 2025 in Svizzera: prospettive per la Ginevra internazionale

Español es Lo que le espera a la Ginebra Internacional en 2025 Read more: Lo que le espera a la Ginebra Internacional en 2025

Português pt Perspectivas internacionais de Genebra em 2025 Read more: Perspectivas internacionais de Genebra em 202

日本語 ja 国際都市ジュネーブ展望 戦時国際法の復活なるか Read more: 国際都市ジュネーブ展望 戦時国際法の復活なるか

العربية ar هذا ما ينتظر جنيف الدولية في عام 2025 Read more: هذا ما ينتظر جنيف الدولية في عام 2025 中文 zh 2025,国际日内瓦命运几何? Read more: 2025,国际日内瓦命运几何

As the European seat of the United Nations and birthplace of humanitarian aid, Geneva responds to wars and upheavals around the world – be they climate-related, geopolitical or economic. This year has not been easy for those who work in the international city, and 2025 is not likely to be any easier.

President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House on January 20. The consequences of this are still hard to predict for the key players in International Geneva, if only because the man himself is so unpredictable. But it's more than likely that he will resume his offensive against the multilateral system. During his first term in office he withdrew the US from international memberships and treaties – from the Paris agreement to the UN Human Rights Council.