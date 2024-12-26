Crash of Azerbaijan airlines plane resembles past incident

(MENAFN) A tragic accident involving an Embraer 190 jet operated by Azerbaijan (AZAL) occurs on Wednesday during a flight from Baku to Grozny, bearing notable resemblances to a 2018 event in Portugal. In that earlier case, a similar aircraft faced control difficulties, necessitating an emergency landing.



The AZAL aircraft, which went down near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan, had 67 individuals onboard. This included five crew members and 62 passengers.



Preliminary findings from the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveal that 32 people managed to survive the crash and are currently receiving medical attention for their injuries. The Azerbaijani government has designated Thursday as a national day of mourning to honor the victims of this devastating event.



Initial investigations suggest the accident resulted from a collision with a flock of birds. Before the crash, the aircraft had been rerouted to Makhachkala in Russia’s Dagestan region due to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy fog.



Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 indicates that the plane's altitude fluctuated over 100 times during the final 74 minutes of its journey. Some maps tracing the flight route also highlight areas where the signal disappeared entirely.

