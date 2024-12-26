ZBD Secures Dutch Approval For EU Mica License

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) ZBD, a fintech company specializing in Lightning payments, has obtained regulatory approval from the Dutch Authority for the Markets (AFM) for its application under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. This approval positions ZBD among the first to operate under MiCA regulations, enabling the company to offer a comprehensive suite of custody and exchange services across the EU upon the license's activation on December 30, 2024. The MiCA regulation, set to be fully implemented by the end of December 2024, aims to establish a unified legal framework for crypto-assets within the EU. Its objectives include enhancing consumer protection, ensuring market integrity, and fostering innovation within the digital finance sector. The regulation mandates that all crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) obtain authorization to operate within the EU, thereby standardizing requirements across member states. In the Netherlands, the AFM oversees the implementation of MiCA. The Dutch government has been proactive in aligning national legislation with the EU framework, initiating consultations on the MiCA Implementation Act as early as July 2023. Notably, the Dutch legislator has proposed reducing the transitional period for registered crypto service providers from the standard 18 months to six months. This adjustment requires companies to expedite their compliance efforts to meet the earlier deadline. ZBD's successful navigation of the regulatory landscape underscores its commitment to compliance and positions it favorably within the competitive EU market. By securing AFM approval, ZBD is authorized to provide a broad range of crypto-related services, including custody solutions and exchange operations, to clients throughout the European Union. This development is particularly significant as the MiCA framework is expected to facilitate greater participation from traditional financial institutions in the crypto sector, promoting innovation while ensuring legal certainty. The broader European crypto industry is actively preparing for MiCA's implementation. Countries like France and Germany have introduced measures for a simplified authorization procedure, while others, including Estonia and the Netherlands, anticipate a more straightforward process for entities already authorized or registered under existing national laws. This harmonization effort aims to create a cohesive regulatory environment across the EU, reducing barriers to entry and fostering cross-border collaboration among crypto service providers. The impending enforcement of MiCA has prompted various stakeholders to adjust their strategies accordingly. For instance, Tether, a prominent issuer of stablecoins, has invested in Dutch firm Quantoz to develop MiCA-compliant stablecoins, signaling a move to bolster compliance and compete within the regulated EU market.">



