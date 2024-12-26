UAE Ranks High In Global Competitiveness For 2024

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The United Arab Emirates continues to solidify its position as a leader in global competitiveness, securing impressive rankings across various international in 2024. This success is attributed to the country's strategic vision, progressive leadership, and in key sectors such as technology, infrastructure, and education. According to the latest reports, the UAE ranks highly in multiple key performance indicators, reflecting its robust economy, forward-thinking policies, and well-developed infrastructure. The country's emphasis on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability has propelled it to the forefront of global competitiveness rankings. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Competitiveness Index, along with reports from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), have highlighted the UAE's growth trajectory in areas like business environment, digital readiness, and ease of doing business. A key element in this achievement is the UAE's continued push towards diversifying its economy. Efforts to reduce dependency on oil and expand non-oil sectors, particularly in finance, real estate, tourism, and renewable energy, have paid off. The country's leadership has consistently invested in cutting-edge infrastructure and created an attractive business environment for international investors. This foresight has made the UAE an appealing destination for both foreign companies and skilled talent from around the world. The UAE government's leadership in prioritizing digitalization and innovation has also played a pivotal role in improving its competitive position. Initiatives such as the UAE Vision 2021 and the more recent National Innovation Strategy have facilitated the development of smart cities, e-governance platforms, and a thriving tech sector. Dubai, in particular, has become a global hub for technology startups and financial services, bolstering the UAE's reputation as a competitive global player. Another contributing factor is the UAE's leadership in sustainability efforts. As the country shifts toward a greener economy, it has gained recognition for its strides in renewable energy, with projects like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest solar power projects in the world. Additionally, the UAE's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has further cemented its standing as a global leader in sustainable growth. While the UAE continues to excel, it also faces challenges that could impact its future competitiveness. The global economic climate, geopolitical factors, and shifts in energy markets are areas of concern. However, the UAE's adaptability and strong governance systems have shown the country's resilience in navigating these obstacles. The UAE's emphasis on education and skills development has proven essential in driving long-term competitiveness. By investing heavily in world-class educational institutions, both public and private, the country has cultivated a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy. Programs such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation's scholarship initiative and various partnerships with renowned international universities have supported the nation's transition to a knowledge-based economy. Despite the country's success, there are ongoing efforts to ensure that the competitive edge is maintained. These efforts include advancing the national innovation ecosystem, enhancing digital infrastructure, and improving regulations to keep pace with global best practices. The UAE's focus on ensuring economic resilience and sustainability positions it as a regional leader with the potential to further improve its global standing in the years to come. Looking ahead, the UAE aims to strengthen its competitiveness by focusing on sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration. Investments in these future-forward industries not only align with global trends but also position the country at the forefront of new technologies. The UAE's space ambitions, embodied by initiatives such as the Hope Probe and Mars mission, highlight its determination to lead in cutting-edge research and development.">



