Moana 2 OTT Release Date: When And How To Watch Disney's Loved Sequel Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Moana 2 OTT release date : Moana 2, Walt Disney's biggest preview haul in history , is set to make its debut on digital streaming platforms. Despite mixed reviews from critics, this American animated has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2024.

The sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit Moana premiered in theatres on November 27. It was released in India on November 29.

The film continues the adventurous journey of Moana, who, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, embarks on a voyage into the uncharted waters of Oceania.

Moana 2: When and where to watch?

Following its theatrical run, Moana 2 will be available for digital purchase and rental on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV+, and YouTube TV starting 11 January 2025.

Subsequently, according to a Forbes report, the film is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in February 2025, allowing subscribers to enjoy the movie at their convenience.

Box Office Performance

Since its release, Moana 2 has achieved significant box office success, grossing over $350 million (approximately ₹2,900 crore) domestically, highlighting the film's popularity and the enduring appeal of its characters.

Moana 2: Cultural Significance

Moana 2 maintains Disney's commitment to cultural authenticity, featuring Polynesian languages in its localisation efforts. Special dubbings in Hawaiian, Māori, Tahitian, and Samoan have been released, with Auli'i Cravalho reprising her role in the Hawaiian version.

Moana 2: Story

Moana 2 is a Hawaiian homecoming for the lead character, voiced by actress Auli'i Cravalho.

The film follows wayfinder Moana , who receives a sudden call from her wayfinding ancestors to travel the seas and break the curse of god Nalo, which prevents the people of various islands from reconnecting.

She forms her own crew, which reunites her with the demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson.







