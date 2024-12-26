Jumbo Electronics Launches State-Of-The-Art Centralized Warehouse Complex

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Home & Electronic Centre - Jumbo Electronics, an innovative and product solution, launched its all-new state-of-the-art Centralized Warehouse Complex, Service Center, Experience Center, and Staff Accommodation Facility at Manateq Logistic Park in Birkat Al Awamer.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by the President of LG Gulf (LGEGF) Sanyoung Kim; Director and Head of Qatar Branch, Sungju Kang; CFO of LGEGF, Moon Jiyong; Service Director LGEGF, Jae Hong Son, the Service Manager LGEGF, Anand; Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jumbo Electronics, Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, and the Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics, C V Rappai, along with a number of dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering during the launch, Sanyoung Kim, President of LGEGF said“Customer satisfaction with the LG brand is our ultimate goal. As our trusted partner, Video Home has always maintained the highest level of service and is a top performer in the region. We are confident that we will provide even more outstanding customer satisfaction as we expand our new service center. Through strong service differentiation, LG and Video Home will continue to maintain its No.1 position in the Qatar market”.

Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Jumbo Electronics, stated that this facility highlights the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation in the logistical and service sectors.

He also demonstrated enthusiasm for the enhanced capabilities this project brings to meet the needs of customers.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the occasion, Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics, C V Rappai said:“This is a very ambitious project as part of our mission and we have decided that we must have a Centralized place here, in one of the state-of-the-art facilities.”

He further added that the Centralized Warehouse, Service Centre, Experience Center, and Staff Accommodation Facility are essential to their vision of driving sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

Rappai also accentuated that this launch aligns with their strategy to set new benchmarks in service and logistics infrastructure.

The warehouse comprises spans 25,000 square meters with a built-up area of 24,774 square meters.

Officials during the inauguration stressed that the launch is a“testament” to Jumbo Electronics' dedication to developing logistical efficiency and customer service.

Officials pose for a picture during the launch ceremony. Pic: Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

The Centralized Warehouse is equipped with nine dock levelers and one ramp with rolling shutter systems, providing seamless loading and unloading operations.

Advanced material handling systems, including VNA machinery, ensure efficient operations.

The launch also marked a significant milestone in the company's commitment to operational excellence and innovation.

The Service Center and Spare Parts Facility are vital components of the project, featuring a 4,000-square-meter space dedicated to after-sales operations.

This includes a well-equipped spare parts store and stacking area of 850 square meters, designed to ensure the smooth management of essential components.

Ancillary buildings complement the facility, providing executive staff accommodations with premium amenities and functional living spaces for workers.

Additional support facilities, such as a drivers' waiting room, prayer rooms, and a guard room, are designed to enhance convenience and efficiency.

Robust infrastructure for utilities, including a substation with two 1600 kW oil-type transformers, a standby generator, and FM-200 exhaust systems, ensures uninterrupted power supply.

Water management systems include a domestic water tank with a capacity of 300 cubic meters, an underground stormwater tank with a capacity of 250 cubic meters, and a firewater tank capable of providing a 60-minute firefighting backup.

A standout feature of the facility is the Experience Center, which showcases cutting-edge products and innovations from leading brands.

This interactive space also offers customers with the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in smart technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) bring new innovative solutions and providing an immersive experience.