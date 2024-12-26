SME Regional Summit Highlights Gujarat's Role In Driving India's MSME Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Dec 26 (KNN) The Economic Times Make in India SME Regional Summit in Ahmedabad on December 20 highlighted Gujarat's robust MSME ecosystem, drawing leaders and policymakers to discuss growth opportunities and challenges.



The event showcased the state's diverse industrial landscape, particularly in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

R D Barhatt, Joint Commissioner of Industries, of Gujarat, opened the summit with a keynote address emphasising MSMEs' crucial role in achieving self-reliance.



He noted that 21 lakh MSMEs are registered on the Udyam portal, spanning sectors from gems and jewelry to engineering, forming the backbone of India's industrial framework.

In a subsequent fireside chat, Santanu Basu, Head of SME at Aditya Birla Finance Limited, discussed the company's vision for India's growth and emphasised Gujarat's inherent entrepreneurial spirit.



Basu highlighted the need for tailored funding solutions for MSMEs, pointing to digital technology as a key enabler for seamless fund disbursement.

The summit featured a panel discussion on "Gujarat's next big 'GIFT' to India," where industry experts explored the state's future opportunities.



Participants drew parallels between Gujarat's cluster-based industrial development and China's successful model.



Jitendra Kumar D Panchal from the Ahmedabad Engineering Manufacturers Association raised concerns about lenders' hesitancy in providing loans to SMEs, while Darshana Thakkar of WICCI highlighted that despite 48 percent of Gujarat's startups being women-led, additional support is needed for their growth.

Experts identified the semiconductor industry as Gujarat's potential next major contribution to India's economy. Apurva Shah, Director of Jayatma Group and Vice President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, emphasised how Gujarat's coastal location provides significant cost advantages compared to landlocked regions.

The event also featured insights from Magma's Founder & CEO Neal Thakker, who addressed challenges in India's manufacturing clusters, noting that the issue lies not in capital expenditure but in efficient resource utilisation.



A subsequent panel on future-proofing businesses through technology highlighted the importance of digital transformation and sustainability, with speakers emphasising the role of digital ecosystems in advancing distributed solar installation and the necessity of scalable business solutions.

The summit concluded with a presentation on ABFL's Udyog Plus tool, designed as a comprehensive financial solution for MSMEs, marking the end of an event that served as a platform for small businesses to explore growth opportunities and navigate future challenges.

(KNN Bureau)