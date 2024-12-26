Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center Sums Up Results Of Literary Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova

Representatives of the creative community have hold a meeting at
Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center to sum up of the results of
the International Literary Competition for the Best Essay Based on
the Science Fiction Story "Metronome" by the famous science fiction
writer and astrophysicist, Baku resident Pavel Amnuel,
Azernews reports.
The event was held with the assistance of the Ministry of
Science and Education and the NG Creators Club.
According to AZERTAC, the event was opened with a welcoming
speech by the
Director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center Anna
Ibrahimbayova welcomed the guests of the event.
In her speech, she underlined that the competition was the third
in the framework of the literary project "Fantastic Heritage". The
contest aims at popularizing the works of Baku science fiction
writers of past decades among schoolchildren and students.
A film about the work of Maksud Ibrahimbayov was shown during
the event, as well as a video message from Pavel Amnuel to the
participants of the competition.
The jury included director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity
Center, member of the Azerbaijan Photographers' Union Anna
Ibrahimbayova; head of the World Literature Department at the
Institute of Literature, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union
Gular Abdullabayova; chairperson of the Association of Teachers of
Russian-language Educational Institutions Lyubov Yakunina;
editor-in-chief of the magazine "Russian Language and Literature",
member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Flora Nadji; science
fiction writers, members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union; Honored
Research Fellow at Moscow State University, psychologist Alexander
Voyskunsky; art director, member of the Azerbaijan Photographers'
Union Rustam Huseynov; director of NG Creators Club Natig
Aliyev.
The participants of the competition were students of secondary
schools in Baku, as well as students of Baku State University and
Baku Music Academy.
A presentation with photographs of the participants was also
presented at the event, illustrating the supposed places of the
alien visit and the possible coordinates of the "Metronome"
installation for counting space time in Icherisheher. Anna
Ibrahimbayova presented her author's interpretation on this
topic.
It is worth noting that the current year is an anniversary year
for Pavel Amnuel.
Earlier, on the initiative of the Republican Center for the
Development of Children and Youth, an event dedicated to his 80th
birthday was held. In addition, the writer met with the
editor-in-chief of the publication "World of Literature" Elmar
Sheikhzade and the poetess Leyli Salayeva, a member of the British
Poetry Society.
At the end of the meeting, the launch of a new literary
competition for the best essay dedicated to the works of science
fiction writer Alexander Khakimov was announced.
The competition is timed to coincide with his 65th birthday,
which will be celebrated in 2025.
