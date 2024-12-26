Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center Sums Up Results Of Literary Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Representatives of the creative community have hold a meeting at Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center to sum up of the results of the International Literary Competition for the Best Essay Based on the Science Fiction Story "Metronome" by the famous science fiction writer and astrophysicist, Baku resident Pavel Amnuel, Azernews reports.

The event was held with the assistance of the of Science and Education and the NG Creators Club.

According to AZERTAC, the event was opened with a welcoming speech by the

Director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center Anna Ibrahimbayova welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she underlined that the competition was the third in the framework of the literary project "Fantastic Heritage". The contest aims at popularizing the works of Baku science fiction writers of past decades among schoolchildren and students.

A film about the work of Maksud Ibrahimbayov was shown during the event, as well as a video message from Pavel Amnuel to the participants of the competition.

The jury included director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, member of the Azerbaijan Photographers' Union Anna Ibrahimbayova; head of the World Literature Department at the Institute of Literature, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Gular Abdullabayova; chairperson of the Association of Teachers of Russian-language Educational Institutions Lyubov Yakunina; editor-in-chief of the magazine "Russian Language and Literature", member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Flora Nadji; science fiction writers, members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union; Honored Research Fellow at Moscow State University, psychologist Alexander Voyskunsky; art director, member of the Azerbaijan Photographers' Union Rustam Huseynov; director of NG Creators Club Natig Aliyev.

The participants of the competition were students of secondary schools in Baku, as well as students of Baku State University and Baku Music Academy.

A presentation with photographs of the participants was also presented at the event, illustrating the supposed places of the alien visit and the possible coordinates of the "Metronome" installation for counting space time in Icherisheher. Anna Ibrahimbayova presented her author's interpretation on this topic.

It is worth noting that the current year is an anniversary year for Pavel Amnuel.

Earlier, on the initiative of the Republican Center for the Development of Children and Youth, an event dedicated to his 80th birthday was held. In addition, the writer met with the editor-in-chief of the publication "World of Literature" Elmar Sheikhzade and the poetess Leyli Salayeva, a member of the British Poetry Society.

At the end of the meeting, the launch of a new literary competition for the best essay dedicated to the works of science fiction writer Alexander Khakimov was announced.

The competition is timed to coincide with his 65th birthday, which will be celebrated in 2025.