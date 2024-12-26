Lalu Prasad Slams Nitish Govt For Lathi-Charge On BPSC Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 26 (IANS) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed the Nitish for lathi-charge on the Bihar Public Service Commission candidates who were staging a protest seeking cancellation of the December 13 exams.

Talking to persons in Patna, Lalu Prasad strongly denounced the lathi-charge, saying: "This should not have happened, this is absolutely wrong."

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav also lent his support to the by visiting the Gardanibagh Dharna site, where he met with the aggrieved candidates.

Pappu Yadav has already announced statewide agitation in Bihar if BPSC does not cancel the entire examination.

The ongoing protests by BPSC candidates have escalated, leading to a contentious police response and legal action against protestors and alleged instigators.

The candidates began their dharna on December 18, demanding the cancellation of the entire BPSC examination. Their dissatisfaction grew when the BPSC cancelled the examination for only one centre and rescheduled it for January 4.

On Wednesday evening, protesters attempted to surround the BPSC office on this issue, prompting police action, including lathi-charge.

Patna Police have registered an FIR against protesters, some coaching institutes, and social media accounts allegedly involved in spreading misinformation and provoking candidates.

"Accounts such as BPSC Network, Study for Civil Services, Civil Adda, and UPSC Civil Service Examination have been flagged for allegedly misleading posts. We have registered an FIR against them and notices are being served," said Anu Kumari, SDPO of (Sachiwalay) of Patna Police.

The protesters also reportedly vandalised Gardanibagh Hospital property on December 23 as well, exacerbating tensions. Patna Police also registered an FIR against the candidates who were involved in that vandalism.

Anu Kumari said: "On Wednesday, the protesters illegally surrounded the BPSC office on Nehru Road, a vital route in Patna where protests are prohibited. Their actions disrupted public order, and the district administration used mild force to restore normalcy. We have appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to rumours circulating on social media."