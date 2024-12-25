China’S Rental Market Hits Four-Year Low As Housing Glut Persists

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's urban rental has plummeted to its lowest point in four years, exposing deep-rooted issues in the world's second-largest economy.



Average rents in 100 major Chinese cities dropped to 2,636 yuan ($361) per 100 square meters in November 2024. This decline signifies a notable downturn in the sector.



This decline stems from a perfect storm of factors. An oversupply of units floods the market, with cities like Qidong in Jiangsu province grappling with over 40,000 units from a single developer.



The economic slowdown has weakened the job market, particularly affecting young people and reducing rental demand. Investors who bought properties as investments now face a challenging market.



Many resort to renting out units at low rates to recoup costs, further driving down prices. Property values have also plummeted, with some units selling for half their original price.







For instance, properties once priced at 400,000 yuan ($54,801) now sell for just 200,000 yuan ($27,401). The government has implemented various measures to stabilize the market .



These include a 300 billion yuan ($41.1 billion) program to support purchases of unsold housing stock and policies promoting equal rights for renters and homeowners. However, the effectiveness of these interventions remains limited.

China's Real Estate Crisis

The scale of China's real estate challenges is immense. Estimates suggest that purchasing the entire housing inventory would cost about 14.9 trillion yuan ($2.04 trillion), roughly 12% of China 's 2023 nominal GDP.



This figure underscores the magnitude of the problem facing policymakers. China's rental market slump reflects deeper structural issues in its economy.



The country faces the challenge of transitioning away from a real estate-driven growth model. This shift requires careful management to avoid severe economic repercussions.



The situation holds significant implications for China's economic future and global markets. As the country grapples with this crisis, the world watches closely, aware of the potential ripple effects on the global economy.

