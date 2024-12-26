22 years in jail, Russian court sentences on Ukrainian citizen

(MENAFN) A Russian court of law has condemned Ukrainian national Pavlo Levchenko to 22 years in jail for claimed acts of on a railway in Russian-occupied Crimea. That's in line with the ZMINA Human Rights Center, as stated by Ukrinform.



Levchenko's condemned includes five years in prison, with the remaining served in a maximum-security penitentiary colony. He was also fined one million rubles.



Russian charged Levchenko of many accusation, such as high treason, assisted activity, committing a terrorist assault as part of an organized group, preparing for a crime, attempting a terrorist attack, illegal manufacture of explosive devices, and Violations of weapon-handling restrictions carry severe consequences.



In accordance with Russian accusations, Levchenko allegedly made an agreement with a staff of Ukraine's HUR army intelligence agency in Zaporizhzhia on April 9, 2022. In the next year, He claimed to have recovered bomb materials from depots and carried them to occupied Simferopol. There, he is charged of making two improvised explosive devices, which he supposedly put them under railway tracks and exploded as freight trains passed.



