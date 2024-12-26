Amount of transactions in Iran Fara Bourse increase 9.4 percent in month

(MENAFN) The amount of transactions in Iran's above-the-counter market, popular as Iran Fara (IFB), have surged by 9.4 percent in the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar (November 22-Decemebr 20).



According to what has previously released, IFB increased 15 percent to reach a record of 25,664 units at the close of the ninth month.



Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) is known to function under the management of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), which is considered a fellow of IOSCO.



IFB was founded on November 12, sixteen years ago, in the aim to be a path for approximately almost all firms to cross the capital market and boost their collaborative power as well as their trades by offering simpler listing needs and necessities.



IFB is considered to be among the four Iranian share connections. On the other hand, the remaining other three ones are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), as well as Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

