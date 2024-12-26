Amount of transactions in Iran Fara Bourse increase 9.4 percent in month
Date
12/26/2024 1:32:41 AM
(MENAFN) The amount of transactions in Iran's above-the-counter market, popular as Iran Fara bourse (IFB), have surged by 9.4 percent in the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar (November 22-Decemebr 20).
According to what has previously released, IFB index increased 15 percent to reach a record of 25,664 units at the close of the ninth month.
Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) is known to function under the management of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), which is considered a fellow of IOSCO.
IFB was founded on November 12, sixteen years ago, in the aim to be a path for approximately almost all firms to cross the capital market and boost their collaborative power as well as their trades by offering simpler listing needs and necessities.
IFB is considered to be among the four Iranian share connections. On the other hand, the remaining other three ones are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), as well as Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).
MENAFN26122024000045016755ID1109030740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.