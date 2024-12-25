Geetanjali International Foundation Celebrates The 5Th Edition Of Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 24, 2024: The Geetanjali International Foundation is organizing the 5th edition of the Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav, a two-day cultural event marking the contributions of the 16th-century Bhakti poet, Sant Surdas. This year's edition of the Mahotsav will be held on 30th December 2024 at the C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, starting at 6:30 PM. It will continue in Mathura on 6th January 2025 at Surdas Sadhna Sthali, promising a magnificent confluence of Indian classical dance and music, celebrating Surdas's spiritual and artistic legacy.



The event will feature performances rooted in classical dance and devotional music. The opening act will be a duet by Kathak dancers Karthika Unnikrishnan and Diksha Rawat, students of Pandita Uma Dogra Ji, paying homage to Kathak legend Pandit Durga Lal Ji.



This will be followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by Vidhushi Rama Vaidyanathan, known for her expertise in the classical dance form. Kathak exponent Vidhushi Rani Khanum will also perform, presenting compositions inspired by Sant Surdas's works.



The evening will conclude with a unique Jugalbandi of Bharatanatyam artistry of Rama Vaidyanathan and the Kathak storytelling of Rani Khanum. This special collaboration will bring to life the traditional compositions of Sant Surdas, offering an apt tribute to his ever-lasting legacy.



Sant Surdas, an important figure in the Bhakti movement, is known for his devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Krishna. His work, Sur Sagar, has been instrumental in shaping the Bhakti movement in North India, making him an enduring icon of spiritual and literary excellence



The Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav aims to showcase his legacy through performances that draw on classical art forms.

