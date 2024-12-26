Situation In Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital Very Dangerous, Says Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli is still besieging the Gaza Strip's Kamal Adwan Hospital, said the facility director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.



Abu Safiya added in a press statement Wednesday that the occupation forces were targeting staff and patients who try to move outside of the hospital, stressing that the situation is very dangerous.

The hospital was severely damaged as a result of the explosion of about 10 robots near it.

Abu Safiya added that the Israeli occupation bombing began in the early hours of dawn, as its warplanes targeted houses adjacent to the hospital, while the heavy gunfire around it increased the intensity of the terror.

He said that the explosions destroyed all doors, windows and internal partitions, and led to the demolition of some walls, which created a horrific scene that raised fear among patients and workers.

He also called on the international community to intervene urgently to protect the health system, workers and patients in the hospital.

For the 82nd consecutive day, the occupation army continues its war of genocide and suffocating siege on the northern Gaza Strip, where the suffering of thousands of besieged citizens is worsening, with the continued prevention of aid from entering the north, which also lacks drinking water.

According to preliminary official statistics, the Israeli invasion of the northern Gaza Strip and the intensive bombing operations since October 5 have left more than 4,000 martyrs and missing, 12,000 wounded and 2,000 detainees, while the occupation army has completely destroyed all vital sectors and infrastructure in the region.