Bethlehem And Gaza Choirs Unite In Song For Freedom And Hope This Christmas

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem /PNN /

On the occasion of Christmas, and under the slogan "One People," dozens of children from the "Amwaj Choir" in Bayt Al-Ajab in Bethlehem and the "Birds of Gaza Choir," who live in displacement camps in southern Gaza, gathered to express the unity of the Palestinian people despite war and Israeli barriers.

The songs of these children reaffirmed that their message is one of life and hope. Bushra Qaraqe, the supervisor of the "Amwaj Choir" in Bethlehem, stated that the musical event, organized in celebration of Christmas, was held under the theme "One Voice" and united children from the Bethlehem and Gaza choirs.

She explained that the event's title is "Freedom for Palestine and Its People." Qaraqe emphasized that the event carries national and humanitarian meanings, primarily expressing solidarity with the children of Gaza. She added that this celebration reflects Palestinians' continuous pursuit of freedom. Qaraqe also highlighted that the event was a special act of solidarity with Gaza's children, particularly those who lost loved ones and their homes and are unable to celebrate Christmas. "We stand in solidarity with them in our hearts and minds," she stated.



She further explained that music was used as a means to express the hopes and ambitions of Palestinian children, aiming to make their voices heard against war and injustice. "Through music, children can raise their voices against all forms of oppression, louder than the voices of politicians and governments that failed to end the genocide in Gaza," she added.



Despite technical obstacles, the "Amwaj Choir," with technical support from Bayt Al-Ajab in Bethlehem, worked to convey a message of life and hope from Palestinian children by presenting humanitarian and patriotic songs, hoping their voices would reach world leaders who remain silent about Gaza's suffering. Ibrahim Aweys, production manager at Bayt Al-Ajab, said the center hosted the choirs to give the children an opportunity to express themselves through music.



He explained that the event allowed the children to sing alternately between Bethlehem and Gaza, emphasizing that this initiative serves as a message to the world, especially during the festive season. Aweys added, "Music and voices can transcend physical barriers and the aftermath of wars. No matter how hard they try to silence Gaza's voice, it will reach the entire world."



The participating children expressed their hope that their message would reach the world, urging efforts to end the war and violence against Gaza's children and to achieve freedom for the Palestinian people.



Sulaf Gandhi, a singer in the "Amwaj Choir" in Bethlehem, said: "This event, held on Christmas, is a message to Gaza's children that we are with them and support them. Despite barriers, we were able to connect with them and sing together."



Ghina Majdi Qawar added, "We sing and perform music today for Gaza's children, expressing Palestinian unity and solidarity."



She also noted that singing serves as a clear message to end the war on the children of the Strip.



Finally, Shaimaa, another child participant, said, "Performing with Gaza's children carries one message: Palestinian children are united and stand in solidarity with one another." She expressed her deep gratitude to Gaza's children for singing with her and her peers despite the immense hardships they endure.