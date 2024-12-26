Ukrainian Poet And Prose Writer Bezpaltsev Killed On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian poet and prose writer Oleksii Bezpaltsev has died while fighting in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

PEN Ukraine, a cultural and human rights organization, reported this on its page, citing the poet's acquaintances, Ukrinform reports.

Bezpaltsev, aged 34, lost his life during a combat mission in the Kharkiv region. He had served in the Pokrovsk sector for about a year before being deployed to the Kupiansk sector.

Known for his evocative and emotional performances, Bezpaltsev was a prominent Kharkiv-based poet and prose writer. During his lifetime, he published two collections of short stories and was an active participant in poetry slams.

The Chytomo book news site noted that Bezpaltsev passed away several days ago.

