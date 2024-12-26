Ukrainian forces involve in 211 conflicts on December 25

(MENAFN) Ukraine's involved in 211 conflicts with Russian on December 25, with the Pokrovsk region experiencing the toughest attack.



The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces stated this mission update on Facebook, in line with Ukrinform.



Since the start of the day, Russia has started one missile attack and 12 strikes using 78 missiles and 29 guided aerial bombs, 690 kamikaze drones and over 4,500 assaults on Ukrainian locations and settlements.



In the Kharkiv region, there were three conflicts with Russian in the Vovchansk region.



In the Kupiansk region, Russian troops started seven attempts to relocate Ukrainian troops close to Dvorichna, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova, with one clash ongoing.



In the Lyman region, the enemy started 26 assaults in an attempt to move to regions such as Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Serebrianskyi Forest, and in the direction of Druzheliubivka. Nadiia, and Zelenyi Hai.



In the Siversk regions, Ukrainian troops successfully rejected two assaults close to Bilohorivka.



