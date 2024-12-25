Over 70 Buildings Damaged After Massive Russian Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A massive Russian attack on Kharkiv early on Wednesday, December 25, has left 74 buildings damaged.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"While thermal and facilities were the primary targets of the Russian strikes, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure also sustained damage. So far, our specialists have documented damage to 74 buildings, with 840 windows shattered," the mayor said.

He added that inspections of the affected buildings are underway, and restoration efforts have already begun.

Between 06:00 and 06:30 on December 25, Russian forces launched 12 missile strikes targeting several districts of Kharkiv and its surrounding areas. The assault injured six people and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure. As a result, approximately 500,000 households lost electricity, and nearly 520,000 households were left without heat and hot water.

Later, at around 08:30, the city endured another attack, this time by a Shahed strike drone. A direct hit destroyed a private home and damaged several others.