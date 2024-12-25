Central Asia As Emerging Crucible Of A New Great Game

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The specter of great power rivalry, thought by some to be a relic of the 20th century, has been vividly .

As the dust starts to settle on the immediate repercussions of this conflict, a new, perhaps more nuanced, theater for this competition is taking shape in Central Asia.

While observers have long noted the region's strategic importance , the anticipated post-Ukraine normalization – a period of recalibration and re-engagement – positions Central Asia as a potential focal point where the interests of Russia, China and the United States are increasingly converging with often palpable tension.

Crucially, unlike other contested spaces, two of these powers share extensive borders with the region, adding a layer of geographical proximity that intensifies the stakes.

Central Asia , comprising Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan , Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, finds itself at a critical juncture.

Historically a crossroads of empires, the region's post-Soviet independence has been marked by a , navigating the influences of its powerful neighbors.

However, the absence of a robust, indigenous system of collective security leaves it vulnerable. Often dubbed the least integrated region globally, its fragmented political and economic landscape creates a geopolitical vacuum that major powers are increasingly eager to fill.

This lack of unified regional identity, while seemingly a weakness, paradoxically presents both a challenge and an opportunity for navigating the currents of great power competition.

The convergence of interests is undeniable. For Russia, Central Asia remains a vital sphere of influence , a buffer against perceived Western encroachment and a crucial transit route.