Kazakh People Pay Respect To Plane Crash Victims By Laying Flowers At Azerbaijani Embassy In Astana
12/25/2024 6:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakh people today laid flowers in front of the Azerbaijani
embassy in Kazakhstan as a sign of respect for the passengers who
lost their lives in a plane crash near the city of Aktau.
Azernews reports, citing KazTag news agency,
that people are flocking to the embassy and laying wreaths. The
Kazakh people express their sadness over the incident as a show of
solidarity.
As reported earlier, an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by
Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 en route from Baku to Grozny,
made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city of Aktau.
