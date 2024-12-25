Kazakh People Pay Respect To Plane Crash Victims By Laying Flowers At Azerbaijani Embassy In Astana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakh people today laid flowers in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan as a sign of respect for the who lost their lives in a plane crash near the city of Aktau.

Azernews reports, citing KazTag news agency, that people are flocking to the embassy and laying wreaths. The Kazakh people express their sadness over the incident as a show of solidarity.

As reported earlier, an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 en route from Baku to Grozny, made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city of Aktau.