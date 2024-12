Chery Establishes Largest Automotive Spare Parts Distribution Center In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On December 19, Chery Group Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center officially opened, marking the establishment of the largest spare parts warehouse in the region by a Chinese automotive brand.

This milestone signifies a substantial improvement in Chery's service capabilities and responsiveness in the Middle East market.

It also underscores Chery's commitment to its“Customer Satisfaction” mission, aiming to deliver high-quality and exceptional service experiences to global customers.

Chery Group officials during the launch of largest spare parts warehouse.

Establishing the Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center is a key part of Chery's globalization strategy and demonstrates the company's deep understanding of the region's market demands. Strategically located near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, this prime location allows for swift response to market needs with efficient and timely spare parts distribution. The Spare Parts Distribution Center stocks over 20,000 types of spare parts, covering a wide range of Chery models available in the Middle East, ensuring timely and accurate supply.

The Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center has state-of-the-art logistics facilities and is staffed with multi-language professionals exceeding industry standards. With 14 dispatch ports, the center significantly enhances cargo throughput.

Adopting an advanced logistics management system and an optimized warehouse structure design has achieved a breakthrough in delivery efficiency, dramatically reducing shipping cycles and ensuring faster and more efficient service for customers.

Furthermore, the launch of the spare parts center will further drive Chery's brand building and market expansion in the Middle East, laying a solid foundation for the company's long-term development in the region.

At the opening ceremony of Chery Group Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center, Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International, remarked:“The Middle East market plays an important role in the global automobile industry with its unique market demands and potential. In line with the business philosophy of“In Somewhere, For Somewhere,” Chery connects users directly to explore and improve users' brand experience while driving local employment and contributing to the sustainable development of the territory. We firmly believe that with the continuous deepening of Chery's global business, we will further expand our cooperation with the local area and work with more partners to provide users in the Middle East with more quality brand and service experience, providing innovative impetus and value for the further development of the Middle East region.”

On the same day, Chery celebrated another significant moment: the simultaneous launch of TIGGO 9 in the UAE and Kuwait. Guided by the concept of“One Step Ahead,” TIGGO 9 combines superior quality and cutting-edge innovation while embracing the philosophy that“Safety is the Ultimate Luxury.”

This high-end SUV expands Chery's product lineup in the Middle East and caters to the growing demand for premium vehicles.

The official opening of the Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center and the dual-city launch of TIGGO 9 mark a new milestone in Chery's journey in the Middle East. These achievements highlight Chery's steadfast commitment to its globalization strategy, emphasizing enhanced service capabilities and product excellence.

Looking ahead, Chery will leverage this state-of-the-art Spare Parts Distribution Center to strengthen partnerships with local stakeholders and drive the brand's continued development in the Middle East market.