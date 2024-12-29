Death toll rises in Jenin refugee camp

(MENAFN) Two more Palestinian Authority security employees were murdered in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, raising the death number from the recent "operation" to nine, which was started in replay to the murdering of a chief security officer.



Palestinian security forces started the mission three weeks ago against what is known "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp.



Anwar Rajab, a deputy for the Palestinian security forces, stated an intelligence agent who was on mission in the Jenin camp when he was wounded then passed away of his injuries on Wednesday.



In line with local media, no less than nine individuals have been murdered in the campaign, including five security employees, three civilians, and an Islamic Jihad leader.



The mission has made many Palestinian factions, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to charge the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah of targeting resistance fighters in the camp.



Previously, on last Sunday, the Palestinian Non-Governmental Network, which characterizes more than 130 Palestinian rights governments, urged for talks to solve the Jenin war.



