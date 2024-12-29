Qatar Central Bank Announces Year-End Holidays For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central announced Wednesday and Thursday, January 1 and 2, 2025 as official holiday for institutions.



The year-end closing holiday announcement was made on the social accounts of the central bank. It stated, "Based on the decision of the Council of Ministers no 6 for the year 2008 on determining the official holidays in the country and the amendments thereof, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday 1st and 2nd January 2025 will be official holiday on occasion of the year-end closing."

It further added that the financial institutions will resume work on Sunday, January 5, 2025.