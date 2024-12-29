Qatar Central Bank Announces Year-End Holidays For Financial Institutions
Date
12/29/2024 2:15:59 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central bank announced Wednesday and Thursday, January 1 and 2, 2025 as official holiday for financial institutions.
Read Also
ICBF marks 40th anniversary by inaugurating library
Paramedic treatment leads to significant improvement in patients' condition: Study
transport strategies solidify Qatar's global position
The year-end closing holiday announcement was made on the social media accounts of the central bank. It stated, "Based on the decision of the Council of Ministers no 6 for the year 2008 on determining the official holidays in the country and the amendments thereof, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday 1st and 2nd January 2025 will be official holiday on occasion of the year-end closing."
It further added that the financial institutions will resume work on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
MENAFN29122024000063011010ID1109038633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.