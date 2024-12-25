Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia region has been damaged as a result of enemy attacks.

This was reported on by the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure again. There are damages in Vinnytsia region as a result of the attack,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, as of the morning, thanks to the coordinated work of power engineers, all consumers are supplied with electricity.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 25, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption due to a massive Russian missile attack.