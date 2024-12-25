Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Vinnytsia Region
Date
12/25/2024 5:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia region has been damaged as a result of enemy attacks.
This was reported on facebook by the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, Ukrinform reports.
“Last night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure again. There are damages in Vinnytsia region as a result of the attack,” Zabolotna wrote.
According to her, as of the morning, thanks to the coordinated work of power engineers, all consumers are supplied with electricity.
Read also:
Russian army strikes in Prykarpattia, part of region without electricity
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 25, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption due to a massive Russian missile attack.
MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109029347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.