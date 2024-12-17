Flipster And Overprotocol Announce Partnership With $200,000 USDT Giveaway

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Warsaw, Poland, December 17th, 2024, Chainwire

Flipster, a fast-growing exchange, has announced a collaboration with OverProtocol, a layer 1 blockchain, to launch an exclusive Flipster x OverProtocol campaign that features the OVER Launchpool and social giveaway , offering users a combined prize pool of 200,000 USDT.

In the OVER Launchpool , Flipster users can stake OVER to earn daily USDT rewards from a 190,000 USDT rewards pool, and increase their earnings further by unlocking tiered reward multipliers. The earlier and longer users stake, the more USDT rewards they can earn.

An additional 10,000 USDT prize pool awaits users who follow Flipster on X to join the social media giveaway. By completing simple tasks on Zealy , participants become eligible for rewards, with 200 lucky winners receiving 50 USDT each.

For more information, users can visit the Flipster x OverProtocol Partnership page.

This campaign is available only to users in eligible regions. Users can refer to Flipster's Country Restrictions for more details.

About Flipster

Flipster is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, offering both futures and spot trading to traders globally. It supports users in capitalizing on market opportunities with ease. Especially known for its lightning-fast perpetual futures listings, Flipster offers 250+ crypto futures pairs tradable with up to 100x leverage with zero trading fees, high liquidity, and narrow spreads. Core products include:



Earn Campaign : High APR rewards of up to 22% by depositing USDT, BTC, or ETH.

Launchpool : Daily USDT rewards through staking, with additional rewards through task-based multipliers.

Airdrops﻿: Crypto rewards from new and popular crypto projects by completing missions. Flipster also offers a range of programs for VIPs , Referrals , and Affiliates .

For the latest updates, users can follow Flipster on X .

About OverProtocol

OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that lets individuals run full nodes on their personal computers. With the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without special knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol offers new financial opportunities and aims to create a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions and propose blocks, earning native OVER tokens as rewards.