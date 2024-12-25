BHOS & Kazakhstan's Safi Utebayev Atyrau Oil And Gas University Sign Protocol

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kazakhstan's Safi Utebayev Atyrau Oil and University JSC have signed an additional protocol to their existing cooperation memorandum.

Azernews reports that the higher education institution, the additional protocol has led to the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Science and Education Center on the BHOS campus.

This center will conduct scientific research activities in the oil and gas industry, energy, and environmental sectors. These activities will focus on reducing carbon emissions, promoting digitalization, and supporting sustainable development initiatives.

In addition to supporting the development of specialists in these fields, these initiatives will further expand the cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the areas of education and scientific research.