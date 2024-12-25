BHOS & Kazakhstan's Safi Utebayev Atyrau Oil And Gas University Sign Protocol
Date
12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kazakhstan's Safi
Utebayev Atyrau Oil and gas University JSC have signed an
additional protocol to their existing cooperation memorandum.
Azernews reports that the higher education
institution, the additional protocol has led to the establishment
of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Science and Education Center on the
BHOS campus.
This center will conduct scientific research activities in the
oil and gas industry, energy, and environmental sectors. These
activities will focus on reducing carbon emissions, promoting
digitalization, and supporting sustainable development
initiatives.
In addition to supporting the development of specialists in
these fields, these initiatives will further expand the cooperation
between the two brotherly countries in the areas of education and
scientific research.
