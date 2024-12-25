The Truth About US Bases On Okinawa

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Okinawa isn't in the news so much these days. Chinese efforts to grab Philippine territory and smother Taiwan get the most attention. That doesn't mean Okinawa is any less important.

An American acquaintance who writes about foreign affairs turned his attention to Okinawa recently. He did some homework and then sent along a few questions.

Some are good ones, but some reflect common misunderstandings of Okinawa that are even perpetrated by certain Okinawan officials and activists. Here's my attempt to set him straight.

Okinawa (and other islands that are part of the prefecture) are strategic geography.

They form part of the

First

Island Chain

that blocks the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA )'s easy access to the Pacific Ocean.



Similarly, bases on and in Okinawa are useful for the Americans and the Japanese conducting both defensive and offensive military operations. Those range from intelligence gathering and targeting to kinetic warfare.

United States and Japanese bases on Okinawa and elsewhere in the Ryukyus would be essential for operations to defend Taiwan.

However, they are also likely PLA targets if the Chinese attack Taiwan.



A related question is, what would a Chinese assault on Taiwan do to all of Japan?

If successful, it would allow the PRC to isolate and dominate Japan. And it would rattle and perhaps destroy the Japan-US defense relationship on which the broader political relationship is based.

Reclamation work for the relocation of the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma continues in Oura Bay off the coast of Henoko, Nago City, in Okinawa, August 2024. Image: JAPAN Forward

It depends on which Okinawans you ask. Governor Denny Tamaki will claim that“all” Okinawans oppose the bases. That is, of course, untrue. Otherwise, only“anti-base” candidates would win Okinawa elections. They don't. The“pro-base” candidates are doing rather well recently.