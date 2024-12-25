Shloka Mehta Celebrates Christmas 2024 With Office Team Check Photo Of Mukesh And Nita Ambani's Daughter-In-Law

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shloka Mehta, the co-founder of ConnectFor, celebrated Christmas at the office with her team. A picture shared by the company featured Shloka alongside her team members, with the office and desks beautifully decorated with a Christmas tree and stockings.

In an Instagram story shared by the company, it wrote,“Christmas @ConnectFor”

Picture shared by ConnecFor

ConnectFor is a non-profit organisation that seeks to contribute to the developmental sector by facilitating engagement of the volunteering community, building capacity, and creating value-added services for NGOs. The company was co-founded with Maniti Shah.

Earlier in September, Mehta spoke about her social welfare initiative, ConnectFor and discussed the non-governmental organisation's goals, success, and impact.

During the Krish Kothari Show, Mehta narrated the interesting story of the origin of her NGO ConnectFor and how it emerged during a casual game of cards. Mehta told Krish Kothari that a friend, who was returning to India from the US, asked her advice for meaningful volunteer opportunities before starting her corporate career. This friend also told Mehta about her struggle to connect with nonprofits.

She also shared an inspiring story of a woman, highlighting the impact of ConnectFor. Recalling it, Mehta said a woman expressed her willingness to volunteer three times a week. After a year, she received an emotional email from the woman in which she told her about the most difficult phase in her life when she joined Connect. The woman told Mehta that she had lost her husband to cancer at that time.“I was really clueless about what to do to fill my time,” the woman wrote in her mail.

Christmas is the most joyous festival of the year. Christmas falls on December 25 every year and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The day is celebrated not only by Christians but also by people of different religions, who ring in the festival with the same cheer and joy.