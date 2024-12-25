Russia Uses Up All Pre-War Stocks Of T-90 Tanks, Most Of T-80S - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have lost almost half of their of heavy military equipment, including all pre-war stocks of T-90 tanks and a significant part of T-80s.

This was reported on Tuesday by the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America , citing Western analysts, Ukrinform reports.

"As of December 22, Russian forces had 47% of their pre-war tank reserves, 52% of pre-war infantry fighting vehicles, and 45% of pre-war armored personnel carriers," the publication says.

In addition, it is noted, citing ISW, that the Russian troops "have used up all of their pre-war T-90 tanks and most of their T-80 tanks, but still have most of the old T-72, T-64/62 and T-54/55 in stock.

At the same time, it is noted that the Russians are increasing drone attacks and continuing to storm Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region, approaching a 10 km mark to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties in Ukraine are estimated at 777,720 as of December 24.