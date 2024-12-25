Bahrain, Iraq Meet, Seek Group Leadership Of Arabian Gulf Football Cup
KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Bahrain meets Iraq on Wednesday in the second round of their group of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), with both teams vying to take the lead of the second group.
Bahrain and Iraq have three points each but the former has the advantage of goal difference. In their first matches, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 3-2 and Iraq thrashed Yemen 1-0.
Coaches of Bahrain and Iraq acknowledged, during their pre-match news conferences, that the clash will not be easy for both teams. (end)
