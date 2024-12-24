You Won't Believe Who Made A Surprise Appearance At Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Prince Harry look-alike made an unexpected appearance at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service on December 6, creating quite the buzz among attendees and viewers. The service, titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, will be televised on Christmas Eve in England on ITV.

While promoting the special, Kate Middleton , 42, can be seen in the trailer greeting attendees at Westminster Abbey. In a surprising moment, a man resembling Prince Harry , complete with the Duke's signature red hair and beard, is spotted wearing a navy ceremonial British uniform. Though the man is not Prince Harry , the resemblance to the royal was noticeable, causing many to do a double-take.

Kate Middleton , who had a challenging year battling cancer and completing chemotherapy in September, gave an empowering message during the event's voiceover. She welcomed guests with words about the true meaning of Christmas, emphasizing the importance of love, kindness, and reflection during the holiday season.

In addition to Middleton , her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, attended the annual event. The family enjoyed a festive occasion at Westminster Abbey, which included the carol service and a chance for Middleton to share her personal holiday reflections.

Notably absent were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , who have been estranged from the royal family since stepping down from their official duties. The couple, now living in California with their children, were reportedly not invited to the royal family's Christmas gathering, further highlighting their ongoing distance from the monarchy.

Kate Middleton, who has faced health challenges this year, wore a stunning long red coat with a black velvet bow at the collar, capturing attention as she hosted the service.

As the special airs tonight, viewers will get a glimpse of the touching moments shared during the carol service, along with the surprise appearance of the Prince Harry look-alike.