Ukraine To Receive Sufficient Assistance From Partners In 2025 - Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sufficient assistance to Ukraine from international partners will continue flowing in throughout next year.

That's according to Defense Rustem Umerov, who spoke on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"For the last few months, we have been working on bilateral relations with American and European partners. We analyzed what was handed over as military assistance over the past 2.5 years, defined priorities, paid for a lot of what will be made this year, and the delivery will come next year," Umerov said.

The minister added that sufficient assistance will continue throughout next year and expressed hope that the assistance would be“significant”.

"This year we have worked fruitfully with partners. I would like to note that a third of these investments were our government investments. We have created our own defense-industrial complex," the minister noted.

According to Umerov, cooperation with the U.S. in the issue of military assistance stands at about 50% of the total aid volume, while 40% comes from European partners, and the rest – from partners and own investments.

