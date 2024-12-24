Procurement Of Ukrainian Drones, Electronic Warfare: Umerov Tells What Will Change For Manufacturers And Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on the purchase of unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment of domestic production will ensure stability, consistency and predictability for all participants in the process.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, this includes simplification of procedures. Thus, commanders of military units can purchase drones and tactical-level electronic warfare without unnecessary bureaucratic approvals from the General Staff and other military authorities.

The resolution also provides for expanded access to framework agreements: military units can join agreements concluded by the procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection. This will allow them to receive equipment faster and at competitive prices.

Umerov emphasized that the Cabinet's decision ensures not only prompt delivery of the necessary technologies to the frontline, but also supports Ukrainian manufacturers by providing them with the opportunity to develop and improve their products.

“From now on, the military will be able to plan their needs more efficiently, and manufacturers will be able to focus on technological development and production scaling,” he explained.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 21, the government regulated the procedure for purchasing domestically produced unmanned systems and electronic warfare.