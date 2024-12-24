Former US President Bill Clinton Released From Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Former US president Bill Clinton left hospital Tuesday, his office said, a day after he was admitted with a fever in the latest in a series of scares for the veteran Democrat.

"President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu," the 78-year-old's deputy chief of staff Angel Urena said on social X.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received."

Clinton was previously hospitalized for five nights in October 2021 due to a blood infection.

In 2004 he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found heart disease -- motivating him to make lifestyle changes, including adopting a vegetarian diet, and he has since spoken publicly about his efforts.

Clinton, who led the United States from 1993 to 2001, is the second-youngest living US president, after 63-year-old Barack Obama. Clinton's health last made headlines in November 2022 when he tested positive for Covid-19.