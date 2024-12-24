Southern Military Zone Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Via Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone intercepted a significant drug smuggling attempt early Tuesday morning. A drone carrying large quantities of narcotics was brought down on the western front of the zone, within its area of responsibility.A source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces/Arab stated that Border Guard forces, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected the drone as it attempted to cross the border illegally."Rules of engagement were applied, resulting in the drone being downed inside Jordanian territory," the source explained. The seized contraband was subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.The source emphasized that the Jordanian Armed Forces are committed to combating smuggling and infiltration attempts, employing all available resources to safeguard the Kingdom's security and stability.