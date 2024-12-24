Harleen Deol's Maiden ODI Ton Guides India-W To Series Victory Over WI-W

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Dec 24 (IANS) Harleen Deol's maiden ODI hundred helped India secure a 115 run victory over West Indies in the second ODI and seal the series with third and last match scheduled at Kotambi on Friday.

The thrilling match featured two outstanding centuries, one from Harleen Deol and the other from West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews, in a high-scoring contest.

Electing to bat first, India racked up a formidable 358/5, equaling their joint-highest ODI total. The foundation of the innings was laid by Smriti Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal, who shared their second consecutive century stand as openers. Rawal, looking composed and confident after her nervous debut, played an aggressive knock to reach her maiden ODI fifty before falling for 76.

Mandhana, meanwhile, continued her stellar form, reaching her 29th ODI fifty and becoming the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs this year.

Mandhana's innings ended in an unfortunate run-out following a mix-up with Rawal. However, instead of showing frustration, the Indian vice-captain offered Rawal a reassuring pat, underscoring the team's camaraderie.

Harleen Deol then took center stage, crafting a maiden international hundred from the No. 3 position. Having battled a serious knee injury just months ago, Deol repaid the faith of the team management with a sublime knock.

Dropped on 20 by Deandra Dottin, she capitalised on the lifeline to reach her century off 98 balls. Deol's innings was the backbone of India's middle-order charge, supported by Jemimah Rodrigues' blistering 34-ball fifty in a 116-run partnership that came at a strike rate of over 163.

India's acceleration in the final 20 overs yielded 184 runs, significantly improving upon the 160 they managed in the first ODI. Contributions from Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh ensured a strong finish, setting West Indies a monumental target of 359.

Facing a daunting task, the West Indies began cautiously. The opening overs highlighted their defensive approach, with three maidens bowled in the first seven overs. Renuka Singh, who had dismantled their top order in the first ODI, was once again exceptional, keeping the batters under constant pressure.

Hayley Matthews, however, stood out with a magnificent century, her seventh in ODIs. Matthews attacked India's spinners with precision, particularly legspinner Priya Mishra, whom she read expertly. Her innings of 109 off 99 balls showcased her full repertoire of strokes, but she found little support from the rest of the batting lineup.

Shemaine Campbelle provided some resistance with a gritty 38, adding 112 runs with Matthews for the fifth wicket. Despite Matthews' heroics, the West Indies fell well short of the target, eventually folding for 286 in 48.4 overs.

Priya Mishra was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed three wickets, giving away 49 runs. Rawal, Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each. Renuka Singh delivered disciplined spells upfront and claimed key wicket of Deandra Dottin with a superb in-swinger that shattered the stumps epitomised her skill.

Brief Score: India-W: 358/5 ( Harleen Deol (115), Pratika Rawal (76); Afy Fletcher 38/1) defeated West Indies-W: 243/10 (Hayley Matthews (106); Priya Mishra 49/3) by 115 runs.