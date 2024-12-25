GAC, Malomatia Renew Partnership To Develop Al Nadeeb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of (GAC) and Malomatia signed an agreement yesterday to renew their partnership to work on the digital transformation of the Qatar Electronic Customs Clearance Single Window (Al Nadeeb).

The purpose of the renewal is to enhance the efficiency of customs operations, simplify customs procedures using the latest digital and technological innovations, and promote cooperation and integration between the and private sectors, which will support the national in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

This partnership comes as part of both entities' efforts to expand the range of services offered through three main areas: operations, managing Al Nadeeb around the clock with constant service improvement and operations excellence. This also includes developing services for the security operations center and improving customer experience, ensuring the highest standards of performance in digital customs operations.

The second area is advanced information technology, which aims to use artificial intelligence for data management, developing a platform to manage financial operations, and establish a central operations control center, in addition to connecting both internal and external systems to a single platform to improve operations and adopting emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and flexibility, supporting the third area, which is value-added services. This area aims to offer solutions that go beyond traditional technological services by providing Managed IT services and supporting the General Authority of Customs with innovative marketing solutions.

On this occasion, Chairman of the General Authority of Customs H E Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal said that the five-year partnership will expand the scope of customs services, increase innovation in the customs and logistics sector, and enhance procedural flexibility. This will help create a transparent and secure customs environment and reinforce Qatar's position as a global center for trade and logistics services.

For his part, Malomatia CEO Khalid Mohammed Al Kubaisi said that Al Nadeeb has brought about significant transformations in the customs and logistics sector over the past decade, through smart solutions and services facilitating procedures. This has made customs operations smoother and more efficient. Al Kubaisi added that the renewed partnership with the General Authority of Customs is a key step toward operational excellence, leveraging the latest digital technologies like artificial intelligence and IoT, which will help transform Qatar into an active partner in facilitating international trade.