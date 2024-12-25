Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Azerbaijan Envoy

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Qatar H E Mahir Muhammad Oglu Aliyev yesterday, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties.

