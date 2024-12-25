Hamad International Airport Welcomes Kam Air's Inaugural Flight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has welcomed the commencement of Kam Air's operations, connecting Kabul and Doha and reflecting the growing demand for between Afghanistan and Qatar.

The inaugural flight from Kabul to Doha took place on December 18, 2024, marking a significant milestone for both Hamad International Airport and Kam Air. The first touchdown was commemorated in the presence of executive members of HIA, representatives from Kam Air, and officials from the Embassies of Qatar and Afghanistan.

Kam Air will operate three weekly flights from Kabul to Doha on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flights will arrive in Doha at 9.30pm and depart at 11.15pm, providing passengers with convenient travel options.



Commenting on the new partnership, Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at HIA, said:“Kam Air's new route offers passengers more than just a journey between two cities. It represents convenience and connection, eliminating long layovers and reducing total travel time, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to safety, security, and operational excellence.”

The launch of Kam Air's flights to Doha is expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate the movement of passengers, ideas, and cultures. This new route is anticipated to contribute to economic growth across various sectors, including civil aviation, cargo, and commerce.