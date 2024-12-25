'Qatar To Assist In Making Damascus Airport Operational'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will provide technical assistance and support to the new Syrian administration to make Damascus International Airport operational, said Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari yesterday.

In the weekly briefing, held yesterday, Al Ansari said that of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, in his talks with Leader of the new administration of Syria, Ahmed Al Sharaa, had discussed technical support for the dysfunctional airport.

“During the visit of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the close relations between Qatar and Syria were reviewed and the prospects of Qatar's support for Syria. On the technical level, the needs of Damascus International Airport were discussed and the ways to provide necessary support to operate it within the framework of the ongoing Qatari support,” Al Ansari said.

He highlighted that the symbolic message associated with the landing of the Qatar Airways plane in Damascus International Airport reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to taking all essential measures to ensure the airport's recommissioning and resuming flights to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, noting that flights will return to the airport simultaneously when technical requirements are in place.

He said that Minister of State Al Khulaifi had confirmed, in his meeting with Al Sharaa, the continuation of Qatar's support for Syrian brothers in building a state of institutions that are governed by justice, freedom, development, and peace as per the aspirations of the Syrian people.

He said Qatar supports Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.“Qatar reiterates its stance for the unity and sovereignty of Syria and condemns the occupation of some Syrian lands by Israel,” he said, urging the international community to lift sanctions on Syria that were placed during the Assad regime. He said that an Air Bridge established by Qatar to send humanitarian aid was fully active.“It will continue till the need for aid.” He said that now aid was being transported to Syria through neighbouring countries, including Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon.

He said that the fifth aircraft of the Qatari armed forces arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Monday, carrying more than 33 tonnes of aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter supplies.

The number of aircraft for the air bridge reaches five this month, three of which are to the city of Gaziantep (Türkiye), one aircraft to Jordan, and one to Lebanon.“This brings the total aid sent so far to Syria to 144 tonnes.”

“Once the Damascus International Airport becomes operational, which was damaged by war and strikes of Israeli forces, sending aid to Syrian brothers will become easier.” He said that talks on a ceasefire deal in Gaza were continued at different routes, and Qatar was playing its part to make them successful.

To a question about Iran, Al Ansari said that Qatar enjoyed a good working relationship with Iran.“Iran is our neighbour, and we share the region's largest gas field with Iran. There will be no change in Qatar's policy towards its bilateral relations with Iran.”

To another question, he said that Qatar was in touch with all factions in Lebanon to develop a consensus to end the political crisis and stalemate in the country.“We are engaging with all parties and factions ... the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently visited Lebanon, where he had a meeting with the country's leadership.”

He said that crises are moving in the region from here to there.“Gaza situation not improving... every day new rock bottoms are being touched when it comes to violations of human rights and deterioration of the humanitarian situation... matters in Gaza keep getting worse, and it is a shame for this generation and the international community for not being able to solve the crisis.”