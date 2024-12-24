Top News, Dec 24: Allu Arjun Questioned, Stock Market Down, Christmas Eve And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news, Dec 24: From Allu Arjun's questioning, stock dip, and Christmas Eve, here are today's top stories.

Allu Arjun

The Hyderabad had summoned Telugu Allu Arju to appear for questioning on Tuesday in connection to the tragic stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4. The stampede incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her son injured, raising concerns about crowd management at the event. Allu Arjun reportedly arrived at the Chikkadpally police station at around 11 am today.





The Indian benchmark indices traded marginally lower on Tuesday after a relief rally in the previous session that helped break the five-day losing streak. The Nifty 50 settled at 23,734, down by 0.08%, whereas the Sensex settled at 78,467, down by 0.09%. Nifty Metal emerged as the top laggard, dropping 0.83%. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto stocks closed in the green with a gain of 0.57%.

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 2

The Unimech Aerospace IPO was subscribed 9.09 times on the final day of public bidding. Investors subscribed for 4,27,66,226 shares, compared to the 47,04,028 shares available. The NII portion leads the bidding round on Day 2 at 11.92 times subscription. The retail investors have followed the NII lead, currently at 10.21 times bids. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has been subscribed 4.63 times the shares on offer.

Ventive Hospitality's public issue received a strong response on the final day of the public bidding. The public issue opened for public subscription on Friday, December 20, and closed on Tuesday, December 24. On the final day, the IPO was subscribed 9.80 times. Investors bid for 14,14,61,960 shares, compared to the 1,44,34,453 shares. The company's book-built public issue had 2.49 crore equity shares, intending to raise ₹1,600 crore.





Christmas Eve, or the day before Christmas, is on December 24. Christians all across the country gather in churches to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on the eve of Christmas.