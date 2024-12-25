Watch: Snowfall Turns Kashmir Into Winter Wonderland Dal Lake Freezes In Srinagar As Temperature Dips Below -7 Degree

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the winter season peaks, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh episodes of snowfall. Meanwhile, Srinagar's Dal Lake froze as the minimum temperature in the region dipped below minus 7.3 degree Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Watch: Srinagar's Dal Lake freezes

A shared by ANI shows Dal Lak , famous for its Shikara ride, freezing into a layer of ice on Tuesday.

Other parts of Kashmir continue to witness heavy snowfall, which has led to a significant rise in inflow in the region. Jammu and Kashmir's Doda's Bhaderwah turned into a winter wonderland with snow-covered mountains.





Just like Jammu and Kashmir, several areas in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed continuous snowfall over the past few days. As a result, cities like Manali, Shimla, etc, are experiencing a heavy inflow of tourists.

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings Christmas cheer

Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Prades witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delhi and other parts of Rajasthan received rainfall on Tuesday leading to increase in coldwave conditions across the region.



Snowfall was recorded in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts, reported PTI.

The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday with the minimum temperature plummeting several degrees below the freezing point in many parts of the Valley, officials said. The drop in mercury led to freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while Pahalgam shivered at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature settled at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, minus 6.2 degrees in Qazigund, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore region, was the coldest in the Valley at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.