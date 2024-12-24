Cartoning Machines Market Size To Approach USD 13.58 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cartoning machines size stood at US$ 8.30 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed US$ 13.58 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 5.05% from 2024 to 2034.

Overview and Growth Prospects of the Market

A carton machine is automated packaging equipment that commonly forms erect, folded, closed, side-seamed, and sealed cartons. These machines are suitable for packing products into boxes. A cartoning machine is used to produce cartons as well as pack products into the carton, either by hand or by an automatic process. These machines offer consistency in carton forming, filling, and sealing, accelerating the overall packaging process and enhancing the efficiency of businesses. They also improve the accuracy of packaging.

Consequently, cartoning machines are utilized in various industries, such as food & beverages, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce. The market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rapid shift toward automation. However, cartoning machines not only automate the packaging process but also enhance productivity and reduce labor costs. Moreover, the rising demand for packaged food contributes to the growth of the market.

Major Trends in the Cartoning Machines Market:



Automation and Smart Technologies: With the growing trend toward automation, there is a high demand for cartoning machines in the packaging industry . These cartoning machines are gradually being automated to improve speed and accuracy. Integrating smart technologies like AI and IoT in these machines enables real-time packaging process tracking and reduces flaws, further increasing efficiency.

Rising Focus on Sustainability: As consumers and businesses become more aware of the negative impact of packaging waste on the environment, they are looking for cartoning machines that use recyclable materials and less energy to produce cartons. Moreover, stringent regulations to reduce packaging waste and a strong emphasis on sustainable practices positively impact the market.

Demand for High-Speed Machines: High-speed cartoning machines are in great demand to meet the increasing production needs. These machines work with higher capacity and productivity relative to raw output, allowing manufacturers to expand production to effectively meet customer needs. Need for Industry-specific Solutions: While packaging solutions continue to evolve, cartoning machines are becoming more advanced and user-friendly. With the growing need for customized packaging, manufacturers are developing versatile cartooning machines to meet the diverse needs of various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics.

Insights from Key Regions

Industrialization Supported Asia 's Dominance: What till 2034?

Asia Pacific dominated the cartoning machines market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to increased industrialization, especially in countries like India and China. As industries embraced automated packaging solutions, the adoption of cartoning machines has increased significantly. Industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care are investing heavily in automated packaging solutions to meet consumers' diverse needs.

The rise of e-commerce and the rising adoption of advanced automated technologies are likely to contribute to market expansion in the coming years. Moreover, regional market players are developing innovative solutions to meet the varying demands of various industries.

In November 2023 , Pratham Technologies, a leading Pune-based manufacturer of printing and packaging machinery, released its latest innovation, the Superpack Cartoprintinspect cartoning machine, at the CPHI and PMEC 2023 exhibitions. The machine offers a combination of cartooning, inline insert folding, and vision inspection systems, all developed in-house by Pratham Technologies.



Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost Market in Europe

The cartoning machines market in Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing usage of advanced packaging machines , including cartoning machines. Several industries in the region are focusing on automation. Moreover, there is a strong focus on sustainability practices. Thus, packaging manufacturers are shifting toward cartoning machines that use less electricity. In addition, the increasing demand for customized packaging solutions and the rising consumption of packaged bakery goods contribute to regional market growth.

Cartoning Machines Market Segmentation



By machine type, the vertical segment dominated the global market in 2023. Vertical cartoning machines generally use small feeder sections, which reduce the possibility of product damage. They also have a smaller footprint than other types of cartoning machines. This type of cartoning machine is especially effective where the product is vials, jars, and bottles, as they have short in-feed systems that reduce the risk of products being damaged.

By packaging material, the paperboard segment registered dominance in the market in 2023 due to the increased concerns about environmental sustainability. Paperboard is a popular material used in manufacturing folding cartons, while cartoning machines are used to form, pack, and close cartons. Paperboard can be used in secondary and tertiary packaging because it is cheap, printable, and collapsible. By end-user, the food & beverages segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased demand for packaged food & beverages. Cartoning machines are used to package many products such as cereal boxes, frozen foods, snack bars, as well as juice cartons. Carton packaging ensures product freshness , safety, and compliance with food safety regulations.



Competitive Landscape

The cartoning machines market continues to evolve rapidly in the coming years. Key players competing in the market include Warade PackTech Private Limited, Creative Packaging System, Harikrushna Machines Private Limited, Aarvee PHARMA machinery, Durva Machinery, Jet Pack Machines Private Limited, Marchesini Group, PAC Machinery Group, Pactech Machinery LLP, SATV Industries, Unisource Packaging Private Limited, Barvaya Packaging Industries, Orpac Systems Private Limited, Sonus Pharma Machines, and Parth Engineers & Consultant. These players are making efforts to drive innovations and stay ahead of the competion.

Recent Developments



In October 2024 , Econocorp announced the launch of its latest secondary packaging machine , the Spartan M-Pro carton, at PACK EXPO International 2024.

In April 2024 , IWK Packaging Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of premium cartoning and tube filling equipment for the pharmaceutical and health & beauty sectors, introduced the CH 4, a modular, horizontal cartoning machine engineered to meet dramatically increased demand for the packaging of pre-filled syringes, vials, and other delicate pharma containers. This high-speed machine reduces energy consumption by over 20%. In November 2023 , ELITER presented its New Automatic Cartoning Machine during the Shanghai World of Packaging 2023. GRAN SONATA is the new end-load cartoner that is effective for large-sized cartoning and medium-size case packing. It offers the possibility of compact secondary and tertiary packaging for companies interested in automation of their packaging processes.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Machine Type



Vertical Horizontal

By Packaging Material



Paperboard Corrugated Fiberboard

By End User



Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Cosmetics Pharmaceutical

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



