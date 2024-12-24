STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY Enhances Engineering Quality To Improve Line Anti-Icing Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NINGDONG, NINGXIA, CHINA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On December 10, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY successfully completed the anti-icing modification project for the 110kV Nanfeng Line. This marks an important milestone in enhancing the safety and integration capacity of the new dedicated line for users, while significantly improving the power supply stability of the transmission line during the peak winter season.

The 110kV Nanfeng Line, commissioned in 2011, starts from the Guodian Mahuangshan 110kV booster station and ends at the Nanxinzhuang 110kV substation. The total length of the line is 29.35 kilometers, with altitudes ranging from 1,537 to 1,952 meters. Sections from Tower 1 to Tower 19 are located in the micro-terrain and micro-climate region of Mahuangshan in Yanchi County. Under extreme winter cold waves in previous years, the line was prone to icing and oscillation, leading to tripping incidents that posed significant risks to the safe and stable operation of the grid. To enhance the line's ability to withstand snow and ice disasters, the company began anti-icing modifications on November 20, ensuring grid safety during the winter.

The line modification project involved the construction of 10 new towers along the original tower route, the removal of 8 towers, and the installation of 10 sets of Ice Elf anti-icing monitoring devices. The newly built towers are designed with anti-icing reinforcement, and the entire tower structure is equipped with anti-theft and anti-loosening measures. Following the upgrade, the average distance between towers was reduced to 293 meters. By reducing the span between lines, increasing tower head sizes, optimizing icing monitoring devices, and exploring new anti-icing materials, the line's anti-icing capabilities have been significantly improved. In addition, comprehensive defect elimination work was carried out throughout the line during the renovation, resulting in the elimination of 42 defects and the installation of 52 new towers with 1,560 bird protection spikes, significantly improving the overall health of the equipment and effectively enhancing the reliability of the power supply on the line.

Throughout the construction and acceptance phases of the tower modification project, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY maintained strict quality control over key stages, including project planning, site surveys, risk assessment, scheme preparation, on-site operations, and personnel deployment. The company strictly adhered to construction and acceptance regulations to ensure that the line modification met excellent quality standards.

